Students showcase the creative Zoom backgrounds they use in class and club meetings. From pop-culture references to self-filmed videos, these unique Zoom backgrounds offer a method of adapting to virtual college life. Closed captions available.

Email: gracewu2023@u.northwestern.edu

Twitter: @gracewu_10

