Blotter: Man charged for eight counts of burglary

An Evanston man was arrested and charged for eight counts of burglary and one count of possession of a controlled substance on Wednesday.

Evanston police Cmdr. Brian Henry said the offender allegedly stole over $13,000 worth of tools from unlocked vehicles parked at the Home Depot on the 2200 block of Oakton Street.

Henry said one of the burglary charges was from December 2019 and the rest were from January. EPD had been investigating the incidents, and after reviewing Home Depot’s security footage, the department put out a warrant for his arrest.

During the arrest, officers found a controlled substance in the offender’s possession and added the violation to his list of charges.

Henry said there is no court date set at this time. The EPD plans to release more details about the case next week.

