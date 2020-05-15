Mayfest announces Jai Wolf as first mainstage artist for Digital Dillo

The album artwork for The Cure to Loneliness, Jai Wolf’s debut full-length album released last spring. Jai Wolf will be one of the mainstage artists at this year’s Digital Dillo.

Jai Wolf will be one of the mainstage artists at this year’s Digital Dillo, according to a Mayfest Productions release.

With ongoing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the University’s decision to hold Spring Quarter remotely, Mayfest Productions previously announced that this year’s Dillo Day would be moved online. In its place, a Digital Dillo will be held on May 30.

Jai Wolf is the moniker of Sajeeb Saha, a Bangladeshi EDM music producer based in New York. After breaking through in 2015 with his hit single “Indian Summer,” Jai Wolf released his debut full-length album The Cure to Loneliness last spring.

“Known for his lush, dream pop aesthetic, no music is more fitting for this year’s festival theme: Neon Nature,” Alexandra Chang, a member of Mayfest Productions Booking Committee, said in the release.

Mayfest Productions seeks to build community at its annual festival, the release said. Despite the campus community being largely separated, Mayfest Productions hopes Jai Wolf’s set will remind audiences that we are not alone in our current struggle, the release added.

The Cure to Loneliness is “intimate, captivating and strikingly beautiful, even to the non-EDM ear,” according to the release. Through the project, the release said Jai Wolf creates an alternative reality where listeners are reminded of the similarities in their experiences and pain.

“During a time where the world is social distancing and staying at home, this album serves as a pertinent reminder that we are never truly alone,” the release said. “While this project may not truly be ‘the cure to loneliness,’ its comforting message may be the closest thing to a cure that we can get.”

