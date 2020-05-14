Blotter: Wallet, bicycle stolen

A Chicago woman reported her wallet stolen while she was grocery shopping.

At about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the woman was shopping at Jewel-Osco, 2485 Howard St., when she realized her wallet was no longer in the cart. She then reported this to the Jewel-Osco staff and the Evanston Police Department, Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said.

EPD recommended she cancel or freeze any credit cards that were taken. There are no suspects at this time.

Bicycle stolen

An employee of Play It Again Sports, at 1908 Dempster St., reported a bike as stolen at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Henry said a juvenile entered the store and asked an employee to test ride a bike. When the employee turned to help other customers, the juvenile rode off on the bike.

The store does not want to press charges, but does want the $75 bike returned, Henry said.

