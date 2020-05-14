Two more contractors test positive for COVID-19

Two more contractors have tested positive for COVID-19, University spokesperson Jon Yates told The Daily in an email Thursday. In total, Northwestern has now confirmed 24 cases of the virus on campus.

One contractor was in the Frances Searle Building but did not come into contact with anyone, Yates said. The second was in multiple buildings but had no contact with University students, faculty or staff. Yates added that both are self-isolating at home.

The University has stopped sending mass emails informing students, faculty and staff of new cases across the Chicago and Evanston campuses, instead updating its coronavirus webpage as additional individuals report positive tests.

Students are encouraged to contact Northwestern Health Service with any new COVID-19 diagnoses, according to the coronavirus webpage . Faculty and staff should notify their school or unit’s top operational lead and the University’s Director of Environmental Health and Safety, Gwen Butler.

