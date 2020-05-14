The Monthly: May Edition

In this Edition of the Monthly: A Northwestern senior charts her own path in the Chicago music scene.

Further Reads: The Monthly Editor writes about the flaws and beauty of art created during the pandemic. A Medill alum reinvents cookware through her company Great Jones. With the pandemic closing live theater, a Chicago company reflects on why it’s their artistic home. “The Office” star writes a letter to his children through the horror film “A Quiet Place: Part II.” Medill professors discuss their careers covering Michael Jordan in new ESPN documentary. Design editor Catherine Buchaneic writes about how a “Star Wars” animated show became one of the best and most complex additions to the beloved franchise. A Evanston native reinvents classic Hollywood in a new Ryan Murphy miniseries. With the pandemic making every trip to the grocery store an undertaking, restaurants across Evanston are selling produce and essentials to customers. Mrs. America features fantastic performances by a cast of brilliant actors, but makes questionable choices about how it depicts Schafley. And Hayley Williams of Paramore goes solo on the thrilling “Petals for Armor.”

Read more from the April edition of The Monthly here .

Comments