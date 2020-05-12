Blotter: Aggravated battery arrest

An Evanston man was arrested and charged Monday for shooting a 28-year-old Evanston woman twice, Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said.

The 24-year-old offender was arrested after the Evanston Police Department obtained a warrant.

On April 27, the man opened fire on the 500 block of Howard Street into the back seat of the victim’s car. The victim was shot in the right side of her chest and her arm. Henry said she was immediately driven to NorthShore Evanston Hospital and is now in stable condition.

EPD officers worked with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office to investigate the case, according to a news release.

The offender is being held in Cook County Jail on a $500,000 bond and has a court date set for May 28 at the Skokie Courthouse.

