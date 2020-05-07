Blotter: Liquor stolen, bicycle theft

Two different accounts of retail theft were reported from Binny’s Beverage Depot at 1111 Chicago Ave. One occurred Saturday, the other Wednesday.

Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said a store manager reported both incidents Wednesday after reviewing the store’s security tapes.

On Saturday, a man between the ages of 25 and 30 stole three liquor bottles, which totaled about $150. On Wednesday, a man in his 50s stole two bottles, which totaled about $90.

The Evanston Police Department is currently investigating the tapes to determine the suspects.

Bike theft

An Evanston woman reported that a bike and two bike locks were stolen from her yard in the 1200 block of Fowler Avenue on Thursday.

The items taken totaled about $350.

She said the theft may have occurred between Friday and Tuesday. When she reported the crime, she said she knows the offender and has reached out to them. She said she has not heard back at this time.

