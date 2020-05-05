Blotter: Laptop, vehicle theft

A $750 HP laptop was stolen from the common area of the Ridge Davis Cooperative Apartments at 1585 Ridge Ave., Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said.

The buyer received a notification April 16 that the laptop, which he ordered from Sam’s Club, had arrived. However, the Evanston man never received the laptop. He then reported it as stolen to the Evanston Police Department.

EPD has no suspects for the theft at this time.

Vehicle theft

An Evanston resident has failed to make a payment on a Toyota RAV4 rented from Enterprise Rent-A-Car at 1810 Maple Ave.

The renter has not made a payment since April 14, so the vehicle is now considered stolen, Henry said.

Email: emmayarger2023@u.northwestern.edu

Twitter: @emmayarger

Comments