Blotter: Man arrested for battery

A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with battery Thursday evening.

Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said the man was arrested at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1818 Maple Avenue, around 5 p.m. When the man entered the hotel, employees told him he wasn’t allowed inside. He proceeded to punch a front desk employee three times.

Henry said the man then ran past the front desk and was later caught by hotel employees on the second floor of the building. The man was taken into police custody that night.

The suspect is scheduled to be tried in court on May 26.

