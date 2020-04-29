Blotter: Man arrested, charged with battery

A 44-year-old Evanston man was arrested Tuesday and charged with battery.

The man was charged for an incident that took place on April 13 at Jewel-Osco, 1128 Chicago Ave., Evanston police Cmdr. Brian Henry said. That day, at around 5 p.m., a 24-year-old Jewel security guard was ensuring guests were following social distancing protocol and limiting the amount of customers in the store.

Henry said the 44-year-old man attempted to cut the line, at which point the security guard told him he had to wait in line. The man subsequently turned away and then tried to enter the store again. When the security guard refused to let him in, the man punched him repeatedly.

The security guard fought back, Henry said, and the 44-year-old man ended up in the hospital with injuries due to the altercation. The next day, the security guard filed a complaint for battery, but the man had left the hospital, so Evanston Police Department put out a warrant for his arrest.

The man is now being held in custody, and does not yet have a court date.

