Blotter: Man injured in shooting, drug possession arrest

A 24-year-old Chicago man was shot in the left side of his chest at 6:50 p.m. Monday. The victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 1900 block of Asbury Avenue when shots were fired from a moving white vehicle, according to a news release.

The victim was brought to NorthShore Evanston Hospital after the incident and is in stable condition. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said the event is currently under investigation.

Drug possession arrest

A 29-year-old Evanston man has turned himself in for possession of a controlled substance.

On Feb. 16, Evanston Police Department officers observed a drug transaction between a man in a car and a man on the street. Officers tailed the car and pulled the suspect over after he failed to stop at a stop sign. The officers proceeded to make an arrest for driving with an expired license.

Henry said the officers discovered pills in the vehicle and ordered the man to provide an authorized prescription. The man was unable to do so and turned himself in on Monday.

