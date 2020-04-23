TWISQ Instagram page brings theater community together

Weinberg sophomore Sammi Tapper talks This Week In Student Quarantine (TWISQ), an Instagram account designed to preserve the spirit of Northwestern’s theater community during the remote quarter through weekly themed competitions. Closed captions available.

