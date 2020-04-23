The Monthly: April Edition

In This Edition of the Monthly: In a time of crisis, the arts communities of Northwestern and Evanston remain strong.

Further reads: The Daily sits down with Sarah Gubbins, whose new film premiered at Sundance this Winter. A Northwestern alum tells the story of how she found her voice as a comedian. Former Evanstonian Fisher Stevens speaks about his role in producing “Tiger King,” while in Reel Thoughts, assistant campus editor Yunkyo Kim examines the hit documentary series through the lens of labor exploitation. Copy Chief Jennifer Zhan makes the case for why reality shows are more than just trash. Open Tab explores how Evanston establishments continue to serve sweet treats in the midst of the pandemic. Monthly Editor Wilson Chapman debuts music column Liner Notes with a review of Fiona Apple’s superlative “Fetch the Bolt Cutters.” Northwestern theater students start an Instagram challenge account to keep their community alive. And with in-person concerts on hold indefinitely, Evanston venues turn to the internet to keep the beat going.

