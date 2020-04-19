Skokie requires residents wear masks in most public spaces

Shoppers outside a Trader Joe's grocery in Lincoln Park. Skokie has ordered all residents wear masks during visits to essential businesses.

A Skokie executive order is now mandating all residents to wear a mask at visits to essential businesses.

The order, which went into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday, is the latest measure to reduce the spread of COVID-19. As of Sunday afternoon, Skokie had 318 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 14 deaths from the virus.

The city joins other surrounding Chicago suburbs such as Glenview and Cicero in enforcing the public usage of masks. Evanston has not yet issued a similar executive order.

In Skokie, residents must wear masks in public spaces such as the grocery store, restaurants and pharmacies. Business employees, including delivery workers, are also mandated to follow this rule.

However, residents are not required to wear a mask during outdoor activities such as running, biking and walking, or while inside their own vehicles. Masks are also not required for children under 2, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that they could present a risk of suffocation.

As of April 19, mask usage orders have been implemented at the discretion of each city, but on Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he was evaluating possibly putting out a similar policy for all of Illinois.

“When I look at the mitigation measures that we should be contemplating and making adjustments to, that is one that I think might be seriously important for us to consider in the period going forward,” Pritzker said.

