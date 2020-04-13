Three more contractors, one student test positive for COVID-19

Three more contractors and one student have tested positive for COVID-19, University spokespeople told The Daily in an email Monday.

These confirmed cases come after last week’s news that four contractors tested positive for COVID-19. In total, Northwestern now has confirmed 16 cases.

The contractors did not have contact with any University employees or students, University spokesperson Jon Yates said. They had been working in multiple campus buildings, Yates added, and all impacted facilities have been cleaned and disinfected.

The student is a resident at the McManus Center and has been self-isolating since April 8, University spokesperson Jeri Ward said. Anyone who was in direct contact with the student has been notified of their need to self-isolate, Ward added.

The University has stopped sending mass emails informing students, faculty and staff of new cases across the Chicago and Evanston campuses, instead updating its coronavirus webpage as additional individuals report positive tests.

Students are encouraged to contact Northwestern Health Service with any new COVID-19 diagnoses, according to the coronavirus webpage. Faculty and staff should notify their school or unit’s top operational lead and the University’s Director of Environmental Health and Safety, Gwen Butler.

