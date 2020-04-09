Northwestern reaches eighth case of coronavirus, first confirmed student case

A student living off campus is the seventh confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Northwestern’s Evanston location, and the eighth total case connected to the University, according to a Monday update on their website. They are the first known student to have tested positive for the virus.

They are currently self-isolating, University spokesperson Jon Yates wrote in an email, and no campus buildings have been impacted by this case. Northwestern is conducting contact tracing and notifying those impacted as well, he wrote.

The University has stopped sending mass emails informing students, faculty and staff of new cases found across their Chicago and Evanston campuses, instead updating its coronavirus webpage as additional individuals test positive.

The most recent reported coronavirus case was a staff member on the Feinberg School of Medicine’s Chicago campus at the end of March.

Students are encouraged to contact Northwestern Health Service with any new COVID-19 diagnoses, according to the coronavirus webpage. Faculty and staff should notify their school or unit’s top operational lead and the University’s Director of Environmental Health and Safety, Gwen Butler.

