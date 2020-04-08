As temperatures rise, social distancing measures ignored by Evanston residents

Evanston residents headed to the Evanston Northwestern Lakefill Tuesday for the warmest day of the year.

As temperatures broke into the 70s for the first time this year, Evanston residents took to the Lakefill, Tuesday, despite Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.

The city of Chicago closed the city’s Lakefront Trail, surrounding beaches and parks last month. By contrast, Evanston and Northwestern University have elected to keep the lakefront and Lakefill open.

Despite warnings from state officials, many Evanston residents still headed to the springtime hotspots, with some people ignoring social distancing measures by congregating in large groups.

Evan Peiser, a senior at Evanston Township High School, accompanied a large group of friends to the Lakefill late Tuesday afternoon.

“I’m sick of being in the house all day every day,” Peiser said. “I want to have some fun — the sun is shining.”

When asked if he is worried about catching COVID-19, Peiser said he is more concerned about the stock market and he is not really troubled by the disease.

Peiser acknowledged he could transmit the disease to others if he has it, but said he has yet to show symptoms. Still, Peiser said he is going to continue to go outside.

“If you’re worried about getting it, you can stay in your house,” Peiser said.

One of Peiser’s friends and a fellow ETHS senior, Demetrius Harden, also said he is not worried about the disease. “It’s all about taking precautions — being around your friends but noticing the signs,” Harden said.

Notably, none of the members in Peiser and Harden’s group were wearing cloth face masks. On April 3, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended people to wear masks in public to mitigate the spread of the disease.

“You don’t want to be one of those people riding around with face masks staring at people, looking at people like they are crazy for enjoying their life,” Harden said.

However, Harden also said he would be worried about transmitting the disease to his older family members if he does have it and is asymptomatic. As of Wednesday evening, the City of Evanston has reported 136 confirmed cases of coronavirus and three related deaths.

In preparation for the warm weather, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot held a news conference Monday explaining the city’s increased social distancing enforcement efforts.

“I want to be clear: It’s not that people are going out, although we want people to really stay home. The issue is congregating, and that’s what we can’t tolerate,” Lightfoot said. “People have to understand yes, it’s a beautiful day, the weather’s getting warmer, but we need people to continue to comply.”

Pritzker and other state officials echoed Lightfoot’s warning.

“Please stay home,” Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a Monday news conference. “I assure you if people congregate tomorrow, we will set the state back in our fight against COVID-19.”

Evanston announced their intention, Tuesday, to post temporary signage at parks and along the lakefront reminding people to practice social distancing.

