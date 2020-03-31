Two injured in South Evanston shooting

Evanston Police Department vehicles. Officers responded to a call about shots fired in the 300 block of Custer Ave.

Two teenagers were wounded in a South Evanston shooting Saturday night.

At about 10:59 p.m., seven shots were fired at a parked vehicle in the west alley of the 300 block of Custer Avenue. A 19-year-old man sustained gunshot injuries to his left side and back and an 18-year-old man suffered from a graze wound to his arm, according to a news release.

Within 5 minutes after the shots were fired, the victims arrived at Amita Health Saint Francis Hospital Evanston, a few blocks away from the crime scene. The 19-year-old man is in stable condition, but remains hospitalized as of Monday evening. The 18-year-old man was treated and discharged, the release said.

Responding officers found seven shell casings at the crime scene, but no persons involved in the shooting. Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said the teenagers were sitting in the car when the shooter approached on foot. A third occupant in the car, an 18-year-old Skokie woman, was not hit.

Evanston police are continuing to investigate the case but do not have any suspects in custody.

