Refunds to be issued for housing, dining and fees

Undergraduate students that live on campus and have departed due to the switch to remote learning will receive refunds for housing, dining and fees for Spring Quarter, said an email to students Thursday evening.

The email, signed by several University administrators, stated that any student who has left campus housing or who will do so by April 5 will receive refunds for on-campus costs, while students who remain on campus but move out sometime during Spring Quarter will receive a pro-rated credit for costs.

The University will decide whether to continue remote instruction by April 17. The email also stated that should the University decide to switch back to in-person instruction, students deciding to return to campus will be billed on a pro-rated basis decided by their return date.

The email comes after a student petition calling for a partial refund of tuition and a full refund of room and board gained over 3,300 signatures. The email did not comment directly on any tuition refunds, but stated that faculty who are delivering remote instruction next quarter have received additional resources to prepare.

Students will be automatically refunded, according to the email. Additionally, no reductions to undergraduate financial aid will be applied.

“We recognize the economic uncertainty many of our Northwestern families face during this pandemic, and we will work to process adjustments as soon as possible,” the email said.

Late fees on student bills will also be waived, having been originally due April 1. Bills paid in full by April 30 will incur no late fees.

