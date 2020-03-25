Registrar: ‘NR’ grades assigned temporarily if final assessments disrupted

Deering Library, 1937 Sheridan Rd, is one of three libraries located on Northwestern’s Evanston campus.

As Winter Quarter grades became public shortly after 3 p.m. CST, students may have seen a grade of “NR” on CAESAR.

If “disruption” at the end of Winter Quarter impacted announcement a student’s ability to complete the final assessment or the instructor’s ability to grade it, no quality grade may have been assigned, University Registrar Jaci Casazza said in an email sent Wednesday afternoon to students.

Rather, students will receive an “NR” for the time being. Instructors will contact students to complete work and a grade will be submitted by April 10.

Following McCormick dean Julio Ottino’s announcement on March 15 that all final exams for the school would be made optional, Provost Jonathan Holloway made a similar announcement. On the same day, Holloway wrote in an email that professors were asked to make optional all outstanding final exams and assignments for undergraduates.

Final Winter Quarter grades can be changed to a “P” or “N.” A letter grade from A-D would prompt a “P,” with an F corresponding to an “N.” Neither letter would count toward the GPA total, according to the email sent by Casazza to students.

Students have until May 29 to submit such a request through an online form, which will become available in the second week of Spring Quarter, the email added. Individual school leaders will share how this grading system impacts degree requirements.

