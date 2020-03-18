Holloway: Evanston and Chicago campus library buildings to close until at least April 17

Provost Jonathan Holloway announced in a Wednesday afternoon email that the University’s Evanston and Chicago campus library buildings will close starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The only exception will be the Galter Health Sciences Library, which will be open with reduced hours and only accessible to the Feinberg School of Medicine community.

The email said only essential library staff will remain in the buildings, and remote working will be implemented for the remainder of the staff to ensure vital operations in maintaining the Library as a resource for research and remote studies are continued.

Students, faculty and staff will not be able to enter the buildings until at least April 17 according to the email, at which time the University will reassess these policies in tandem with its decision on whether to continue remote learning for undergraduates.

“We know the decision to close the Libraries will be difficult for many of you. The Libraries are a vital resource and often places of quiet and inspiration. This decision was not made lightly,” Holloway wrote. “We take our response to the growing COVID-19 pandemic very seriously and libraries are, by design, unable to practice social distancing to the degree recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health authorities.”

In the meantime, the University Libraries will offer online resources, including email and live chat consultations, research support with subject librarians, recommendations for course materials, digital delivery of library loans and online access to journals, articles and databases.

