Medill cancels all Spring Quarter Journalism Residencies

Fisk Hall, home to the Medill School of Journalism, at 1845 Sheridan Rd. The school canceled all Spring Quarter Journalism Residencies for students Thursday afternoon.

The Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications has canceled all Spring Quarter Journalism Residencies due to the uncertainty and risk caused by outbreak of COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, according to a statement from dean Charles Whitaker sent to students.

With guidance from the Provost’s office, Medill decided to cancel both domestic and abroad programs for residency. Medill also recommended students cancel leases and transportation plans as soon as they can.

“Our primary concern is that you may begin the term in a residency but find it canceled mid-way through, with no way to make up the work or maintain your full-time student status,” the statement read. “We know this is a frustrating and stressful time and we will work with each of you to find an academic path forward.”

For students scheduled for Spring 2020 JR, the school’s requirement for professional experience and internships will be waived.

Whitaker said in the statement that students that they will be removed from their courses by 5 p.m. this Friday. The statement recommended juniors to move their JR to another quarter and to not enroll in Medill courses for next quarter because of limited space.

Seniors in Medill must replace the credits they would have accrued on JR with three Medill units and an unrestricted unit, according to the statement.

Students planned to participate in residency programs in South Africa “can expect more communication” from the Global Learning Office, the statement said.

Students who need housing for next quarter were directed to contact Residential Services directly.

