ETHS to transition to online learning plan through April 12

Evanston Township High School will transition to an online learning plan through April 12, according to a Thursday news release.

While there are no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, at ETHS at this time, the school is following the evolving concerns related to the virus and the guidance from the North Cook Intermediate Service Center, the update stated.

All practices, events and activities for students on the high school’s campus are canceled, except for the post-event season contests for the Scholastic Bowl, Speech and Debate and the boys’ basketball team.

Friday, March 13 is a regular school day for students, but they will not attend class on Monday, March 16. On Tuesday, remote teaching will begin and continue on school days until spring break.

Students will not receive online learning assignments or homework during break.

The district will not shut down at this time, but the building will be closed to students, families and visitors, allowing for a deep clean and disinfecting session. The school has also canceled all spring break travel for ETHS-sponsored trips and has frozen approvals for any new travel requests made by students or staff.

According to the release, the Illinois State Board of Education is aware that the spring testing window could be disrupted, and is communicating with the U.S. Department of Education.

ETHS asked that no one calls the high school, and stated that it will use its rapid notification system and its website to pass along information.

Email: emmaedmund2022@u.northwestern.edu

Twitter: @emmaeedmund

Comments