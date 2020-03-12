EPL cancels programming through the end of April, but plans to remain open

Evanston Public Library, 1703 Orrington Ave. EPL has canceled all programming through the end of April in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Evanston Public Library has canceled all programming through the end of April as a preventative measure to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a Thursday news release.

As of now, the library will remain open to the public, and EPL plans to update community members with any changes to that schedule. However, some changes have been made within EPL’s facilities to minimize risk of transmission of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. According to the Chicago Tribune, six more coronavirus cases were confirmed in Illinois Wednesday, bringing the total across the state to at least 25.

EPL has ceased home delivery of materials for the foreseeable future, and closed all study and meeting rooms. The library also removed toys from its children’s department and memory activity kits from its dementia resource center.

Additionally, computers and seating spaces have been moved farther apart and EPL has placed hand sanitizing stations in high-traffic areas in an attempt to ensure the safety of visiting patrons, according to the release.

The release comes after colleges and school districts across the state decided to cancel classes and move instruction online for varying amounts of time, and organizations such as the NCAA and the NBA have canceled the remainder of their scheduled games.

The release did not include any plans to reschedule events, but it said EPL will continue to share developments with community members as decisions are made.

Email: jacobfulton2023@u.northwestern.edu

Twitter: @jacobnfulton1

Comments