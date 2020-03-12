Answering your questions about Northwestern and Evanston’s response to COVID-19

We set up a form for readers to ask questions about COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, as it relates to Evanston and Northwestern. Stay up to date on our coverage of the outbreak on our comprehensive coronavirus page .

We’re still working on getting more information on how coronavirus is going to affect the upcoming Illinois primary election, specifics around how Northwestern students will be affected financially and otherwise as Northwestern moves online and a number of other questions.

Here’s what we know now, we’ll keep updating this page as new questions and more information comes in.

I’ve been hearing reports that a student or resident in Evanston has coronavirus. Is this true?

As of Thursday morning, no cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Evanston by government or health officials. A NorthShore University Healthsystem statement Wednesday said the system is currently caring for a patient with COVID-19. The statement did not specify which facility the patient is being treated at (NorthShore has hospitals in Evanston, Glenview, Highland Park, Skokie and Chicago).

On Thursday, a NorthShore spokesperson declined to provide the location of the hospital the patient is at.

Northwestern is moving to online classes for the start of Spring Quarter, but I’m not able to leave campus. What should I do?

As the University’s Spring Break is extended by one week and Spring Quarter classes will be held remotely for at least three weeks, University President Morton Schapiro wrote that students

who live on campus should plan to depart following their final exams and, if possible, should not return until further notice. For students who need to remain on campus, however, residence halls will remain open, along with dining services.

When will students know whether online classes will continue past mid-April?

University administrators are reassessing the situation by April 17 and will then decide whether to continue remote teaching or to return to in-person instruction by April 27.

Will graduation and commencement ceremonies be affected by COVID-19?

As of now, commencement activities in June are still anticipated to be able to proceed as scheduled, according to Schapiro’s Thursday statement.

