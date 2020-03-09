University announces coronavirus self-isolation policy

The University announced in a Friday release that administrative officials are implementing new self-isolation policies to keep the Northwestern community safe during the COVID-19 outbreak, commonly known as the novel coronavirus.

Though there are no reported or confirmed cases impacting the University as of Friday night, the University has continued assessing the community’s concerns. Cook County has had six confirmed COVID-19 cases, two of which have recovered from the virus.

Based on advice from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, the University expects any travelers returning to the U.S. or coming for the first time from any country under a Level Three travel advisory warning to self-isolate for 14 days. Those countries include China, Italy, Iran and South Korea, but the University warned in the release that the list of countries is expected to grow.

Self-isolation means staying home, limiting contact with others as much as possible and monitoring oneself for signs of possible infection, including fever, cough or respiratory problems. Based on guidance from the CDC, the University suggests seeking medical attention if students, faculty or staff develop these symptoms within the 14-day isolation period.

Northwestern said it expects all students, faculty and staff who meet these criteria to self-isolate for two weeks prior to coming to campus. For further updates on the University’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, read all developments here.

