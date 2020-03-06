‘Not done yet’: After historic Big Ten regular-season title win, the Wildcats turn toward the postseason hungry for more
March 6, 2020
Women’s Basketball
For the first time in 30 years, Northwestern clinched a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. The Wildcats now turn toward the Big Ten Tournament, which begins March 7 in Indianapolis, and then the NCAA Tournament, which starts on March 20. Follow along with all The Daily’s women’s basketball content here.
