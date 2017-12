The Football Podcast: A season review and bowl preview

Close Daily file photo by Charlotte Kang Daily file photo by Charlotte Kang





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

In the final episode of 2017, Max Schuman and Cole Paxton sit down to discuss Northwestern’s upcoming trip to the Music City Bowl in Nashville and preview the Wildcats’ opponent in that game, Kentucky. They then zoom out to review NU’s 9-3 year and talk about whether the Cats met expectations over the season.

Comments