Ex-Feinberg Prof. Wyndham Lathem fired by Northwestern

Former Feinberg Prof. Wyndham Lathem was fired by Northwestern on Friday, University spokesman Al Cubbage said in a statement.

Lathem has been charged in connection with the murder of 26-year-old cosmetologist Trenton Cornell-Duranleau, who was found dead due to multiple stab wounds in Lathem’s North State Street apartment near downtown Chicago on July 27. Chicago police issued arrest warrants for Lathem and University of Oxford employee Andrew Warren on Monday, and the two turned themselves in to California police on Friday.

Cubbage said Lathem was fired “for the act of fleeing from police when there was an arrest warrant out for him.”

Lathem had been an associate professor of microbiology-immunology at Feinberg’s Chicago campus since 2007. In addition to his termination, he is also banned from all NU campuses — as he has been since last week — Cubbage said.

Lathem was scheduled to appear at an arraignment hearing at Alameda County Superior Court in Dublin, California on Monday afternoon at 4 p.m. CT.

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated when Lathem was fired. Lathem was fired Friday. The Daily regrets the error.

