New school boards elected in D65, D202

Close Nichols Middle School, 800 Greenleaf St. On Tuesday, residents elected new members of the District 65 and District 202 school boards. Daily file photo by Katie Pach Daily file photo by Katie Pach Nichols Middle School, 800 Greenleaf St. On Tuesday, residents elected new members of the District 65 and District 202 school boards.





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Evanston picked new school board members for its District 65 and District 202 schools during Tuesday’s municipal election, including four newcomers.

Patricia Maunsell and Jude Laude were elected to the Evanston Township High School/District 202 board, while Joseph Hailpern and Lindsay Cohen will serve their first terms on the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 board.

Maunsell is the current chair of the McGaw YMCA board of directors and Laude is a high school counselor at Chicago Public Schools’ North Lawndale College Prep. Hailpern is an elementary school principal who started his teaching career in a District 65 school, and Cohen (Weinberg ’01) founded a series of education startups.

Returning school board members are Gretchen Livingston and Pat Savage-Williams for District 202, as well as Candance Chow, Suni Kartha and Anya Tanyavutti for District 65.

Tanyavutti is serving a two-year term, while other board members were elected for four years. She replaced former board member Jennifer Phillips who resigned in late August, serving in Phillips’ place until the election. She campaigned to serve out the last two years of the term.

In an email to The Daily, Tanyavutti emphasized her plans to bring questions of inclusivity into board discussions to “shed light on the extent to which some perspectives and voices have historically and contemporaneously been marginalized and excluded.”

“Doing the work to be more broadly inclusive as an institution will allow for us to simultaneously seek solutions and build in opportunities for historically marginalized voices,” she wrote.

Zoe Miller contributed reporting.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @kristinakarisch

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @ryanwangman

Comments