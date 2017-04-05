Blotter: Woman charged with battery after fight in parking lot





A 23-year-old Evanston woman was arrested in south Evanston in connection with an altercation at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

Evanston Police Department spokesman Perry Polinski said a fight occurred after a 27-year-old woman tapped the 23-year-old’s car side mirror with her child’s car seat.

The woman struck the 27-year-old in the face, Polinski said. An onlooker saw the fight take place and called the police.

The 27-year-old was transported to Evanston Hospital with a facial laceration and neck pain, Polinski said.

The 23-year-old was charged with battery.

Forest Park man identified, charged with aggravated assault

A Forest Park man was arrested Sunday after being positively identified by two people who said he pointed a gun at them in Evanston on March 23.

The original incident took place just before 9 a.m. on the 1100 block of Pitner Avenue, but the man fled the scene, Polinski said.

Forest Park police made contact with him at a traffic stop Sunday and arrested him, Polinski said.

He was charged with aggravated assault and will appear in court at the end of the month.

