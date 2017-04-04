Steve Hagerty wins Evanston mayoral race

Evanston residents voted to elect businessman Steve Hagerty their next mayor by a margin of 163 votes, capping off a roughly six-month long season that included a rare primary and a slew of contentious legal challenges.

Hagerty, a first-time politician who pledged to build on “generations” of work, gained about 50.5 percent of the vote and was trailed by Ald. Mark Tendam (6th), who received roughly 49.5 percent. Hagerty won with the support of mayor Elizabeth Tisdahl, two former mayors — Jay Lytle and Lorraine Morton — and Cook County Commissioner Larry Suffredin.

This year, 17,765 residents voted in the election, 7,390 more than in 2009, the last contested mayoral election. Hagerty received 8,718 votes on Tuesday, 163 more than Tendam’s 8,555.

Hagerty focused on three major issues in his campaign: expanding economic development to all neighborhoods, strengthening youth development to reduce violence and maintaining diversity through affordable housing.

“The role of the mayor is to balance lots of competing demands,” Hagerty told The Daily in February. “Strike that balance between smart and sensible economic development and not losing the character of the city. Between keeping all of our neighborhoods safe and not infringing on people’s rights.”

The new mayor will assume his role on May 8, city manager Wally Bobkiewicz said.

