Captured: Spring Break

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This will be a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photographers by emailing [email protected].

Over spring break, The Daily’s photographers took trips around the world to destinations such as Arizona, Texas, California, Utah and Costa Rica. Here are some of the best photos from their travels.

Allie Goulding/The Daily Northwestern

Katie Pach/Daily Senior Staffer

Noah Frick-Alofs/The Daily Northwestern

Jeremy Yu/The Daily Northwestern

Colin Boyle/Daily Senior Staffer

Daniel Tian/Daily Senior Staffer

The Daily Northwestern > Captured

Comments