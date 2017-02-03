St. Louis resident charged with murder of Evanston man





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

A St. Louis man has been charged with the shooting death of Phabion Harshaw, an Evanston man who died last month, police said.

The Circuit Attorney’s Office of St. Louis County issued at-large warrants for first degree murder and armed criminal action against the man, Jordan Stuckey, in connection with the murder of Harshaw, a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said. Harshaw lived in the 1800 block of Hovland Court.

The 29-year-old Harshaw was shot at a female friend’s home in St. Louis, where he went after she called him to say that Stucky, her boyfriend, was being abusive. She told police that the two men were talking in the hallway of her building when she heard a gunshot. Harshaw was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The 18-year-old Stucky remains at large, police said.

Email: sophiemann2018@u.northwestern.edu

Twitter: @sophiemmann

Comments