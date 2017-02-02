Office Hours: The Women’s Marches





Office Hours features interviews with Northwestern professors about current events.

This week, we sat down with Performance Studies professor Marcela Fuentes, whose research examines the use of embodied performance as a tool for activism, both online and offline. In our post-inauguration interview, we discussed Women’s Marches around the world, the role of social media in protest, and moving forward in the next four years of Trump’s presidency.

Rachel Silverstein and Isabel Robertson contributed to this podcast.

