Men’s Basketball: Northwestern ranked No. 25 in new AP Poll

Bryant McIntosh drives past Indiana defenders. Northwestern's win over the Hoosiers helped push it into the AP Top 25. Daily file photo by Rachel Dubner Daily file photo by Rachel Dubner Bryant McIntosh drives past Indiana defenders. Northwestern's win over the Hoosiers helped push it into the AP Top 25.





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Northwestern earned the No. 25 spot in Monday’s new AP Top 25 poll, marking only the second week since the 1968-69 season that the Wildcats (18-4, 7-2) have been ranked.

NU’s entered the top 25 after weeks of receiving votes, but not enough to qualify for a ranking. Wins over Nebraska and Indiana in the past week, however, proved enough to push the Cats over the hump.

The only other time in the past 48 years that NU was ranked was on Dec. 28, 2009, when the Cats finished 10-1 after non-conference play and were spotted No. 25. They then lost back-to-back games to Illinois and Michigan State and were never ranked again that season.

The team will have its work cut out to avoid a similar fate this year. A road matchup against No. 23 Purdue — one of three other Big Ten teams to appear in the poll — looms Wednesday.

At No. 10, Wisconsin placed as the conference’s top team, followed by Maryland at No. 17.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @benpope111

Comments