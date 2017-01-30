Farkas: Reframe the culture of body idealism at NU





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Competition is everywhere at Northwestern. And while some forms of competition can be advantageous in pushing students to challenge themselves and achieve professional goals, other forms of competition are more harmful. There is a pervasive social pressure to conform to a certain body ideal. Students frequently promote “thinness,” even if being thin fosters unhealthy habits. Often, students endorse unhealthy eating and exercise habits as a means of achieving a certain body type. We need to change this. And we can do so by supporting the idea that health is consistent with how someone feels and not necessarily how their body looks.

There is a tendency to look at diet the same way we look at achievement. Too often people proudly say, “I haven’t eaten all day today,” as if this is an accomplishment. Similarly, I’ve witnessed students avoiding certain foods because “it has too many carbs” or “it’s too fattening.” It is of course important to be cognizant of what you put into your body, but hyper-awareness around nutrition facts and avoidance of certain foods may deprive you of what your body really needs. At the end of a long and stressful reading week, it should not be so shameful to treat yourself to an Andy’s concrete. While it may feel like the ultimate form of control to avoid certain foods, ultimately deprivation promotes ignorance of the body and self-denial.

The competition to promote thinness often includes exercise. As someone who owns a Fitbit, I have competed with peers who try to reach a daily “step goal” and challenge friends to see who could take the most steps over the course of a week. Again, these should be fun and encouraging activities that avoid shaming or guilting people when they do not fulfill the same standard as another student or friend. Encouraging friends to push themselves physically and achieve certain exercise goals is beneficial, but the obsessive attitudes some students have around step-counting and exercise competition can be destructive. Focusing on how you feel, rather than on a number, will promote a more sustainable and healthy lifestyle.

One of the most prevalent issues in NU’s unhealthy body culture is negative self-talk about our own bodies. Commonly I hear friends say phrases like, “I feel fat today,” or vocalize wanting to change a certain part of their body. This language actively reinforces the false notion that there is only one way to look beautiful. There is no one idyllic body type. The culture we grew up in and the communities we identify with dictate our idealized body image. But we can shift our thinking: Instead of the desire to look a certain way, students should focus on feeling healthy. We should recognize food as fuel for our bodies to function. We should try to appreciate exercise for how it makes us feel, instead of the competitive nature around how much we go to the gym and for how long. And most importantly, it’s crucial that we change our dialogue around body image to ensure we create an environment at NU where self-love and acceptance are promoted daily.

Alana Farkas is a Weinberg sophomore. She can be contacted [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this column, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected].

The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.

Comments