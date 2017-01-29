Women’s Basketball: Northwestern blows past Rutgers 55-37 in sloppy affair

Christen Inman shoots a layup. The senior returned from a two-game absence Sunday. Daily file photo by Allie Goulding Daily file photo by Allie Goulding Christen Inman shoots a layup. The senior returned from a two-game absence Sunday.





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

It wasn’t pretty, but Northwestern got the job done.

Coming off a blowout loss to Michigan, the Wildcats (16-5, 5-3 Big Ten) rebounded with a messy 55-37 road win over Rutgers (6-16, 3-6) on Sunday afternoon. Senior forward Lauren Douglas led all scorers with 16 points while senior guard Christen Inman returned from a two-game absence to tally 7 points in 19 minutes.

Though the Cats came away with the win, Sunday’s matchup featured poor shooting and long scoring droughts from both teams. They shot a combined 17-of-53 from the field in the first half, and the Scarlet Knights, who came into the game as the lowest-scoring offense in the Big Ten, finished shooting a dismal 25 percent.

Rutgers jumped out to a 6-0 lead early, holding NU scoreless until well into the first quarter. The Cats slowly clawed their way out of the hole though thanks to a 7-0 run to close out the first half, a stretch that also saw the Scarlet Knights go 0-for-4 and commit 5 turnovers over the last 5:20 of the second quarter.

The second half merely prolonged Rutgers’ struggles. The hosts’ scoring drought extended almost four minutes into the third quarter, and NU had raced out to a double-digit lead that wouldn’t shrink below 12 for the rest of the game.

NU’s usual scoring threats were held largely in check Sunday. Senior forward Nia Coffey shot only 2-of-6, failing to score at least 10 points for the second time in three games after doing so in 66 straight contests, and senior guard Ashley Deary was just 3-for-7.

Sophomore forward Amber Jamison, however, continued her string of solid performances. Jamison has now started four consecutive games — the first four starts of her career — and tallied another 10 points against Rutgers on Sunday.

Now that the Cats have wrapped up their road trip, they return to Welsh-Ryan Arena for a Wednesday tilt against Wisconsin and a weekend matchup against Penn State. Coach Joe McKeown is winless in his coaching career when playing the Nittany Lions.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @MaxGelman

Comments