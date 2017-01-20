Police blotter: Overnight burglary of safe at Cosi





More than $1,000 was stolen from a safe at a restaurant in the 1700 block of Sherman Avenue between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

The break-in at Cosi, 1740 Sherman Ave., occurred between 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 and 6 a.m. on Jan. 18, Evanston police Cmdr. Joseph Dugan said. $1,392 was taken.

A person entered the building by unknown means during the night, Dugan said. The case was turned over to detectives, he said.

Storefront window broken at restaurant in downtown Evanston

An 18-year-old woman noticed the restaurant’s front window Viet Nom Nom, 618 ½ Church St., when she noticed the restaurant’s front window was broken and reported the damage to the police, Dugan said.

Police talked to a maintenance worker at the building and called the business owner. The window was broken sometime between 4:15 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. on Jan. 18, Dugan said.

Dugan said police could not tell if anything was missing from the restaurant nor whether it was a burglary.

