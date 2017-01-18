Evanston man shot, killed in St. Louis





A 29-year-old Evanston man was shot Saturday morning in St. Louis and died three days later, police said.

Phabion Harshaw, who lives in the 1800 block of Hovland Ct., was killed while at a woman’s residence, a St. Louis Metropolitan Police spokesperson said. The woman had called Harshaw to her apartment after her boyfriend became abusive with her, the spokesperson said.

The woman reported to police that her boyfriend returned to the residence to retrieve his belongings while Harshaw was there. The woman told officers that Harshaw and her boyfriend were outside the residence when she heard a gunshot.

The woman’s boyfriend fled the scene and is a suspect in the shooting. Harshaw was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a hospital in critical and unstable condition. He died on Tuesday.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @noracshelly

