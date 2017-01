Police investigating death at Foster-Walker Complex

Colin Boyle/Daily Senior Staffer University Police stand outside Foster-Walker Complex. Police are investigating a death on the scene.





Evanston police are investigating a death on Monday afternoon at Foster-Walker Complex, Evanston police Cmdr. Joseph Dugan said.

No other details are available at this time, Dugan said.

This story is developing.

