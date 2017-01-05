Captured: Pinstripe Party

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This will be a space to share photos by The Daily’s staff as well as photos from members of our community. Students can submit entries to be considered from their classes, vacation or just from around NU by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern finished its season on a high note, taking down No. 23 Pittsburgh 31-24 in New York. The victory in front of 37,918 at Yankee Stadium capped off a turnaround season for the Wildcats that started with a pair of upset losses. NU managed to contain a high-powered Pittsburgh offense, forcing four turnovers and holding the Panthers to their lowest point total of the season. After the Wildcats won it all, they celebrated in a shower of purple and white confetti with the trophy in hand.

Lauren Duquette/Daily Senior Staffer Lauren Duquette/Daily Senior Staffer Lauren Duquette/Daily Senior Staffer Lauren Duquette/Daily Senior Staffer Colin Boyle/Daily Senior Staffer Colin Boyle/Daily Senior Staffer Colin Boyle/Daily Senior Staffer Colin Boyle/Daily Senior Staffer Rachel Dubner/Daily Senior Staffer

Colin Boyle/Daily Senior Staffer Colin Boyle/Daily Senior Staffer Colin Boyle/Daily Senior Staffer Colin Boyle/Daily Senior Staffer

The Daily Northwestern > Captured

Comments