Police Blotter: Man falls asleep in car with handgun, cocaine inside vehicle





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

A 25-year-old Calumet City man was arrested Tuesday morning after falling asleep at the wheel in downtown Evanston, police said.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Chicago Avenue at about 6:30 a.m. after receiving reports that a man was asleep at the wheel in the southbound lane, according to a news release. Upon arriving, the officers discovered the driver appeared to be intoxicated. Officers found eight grams of crack cocaine in a bag in the car and a revolver in the trunk.

The man was charged with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, unlawful use of a weapon and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Car stolen off dealership lot in south Evanston

Employees at a car dealership in south Evanston reported a car missing from the lot on Wednesday.

Staff realized the 2015 BMW was missing after doing a round of inventory, Evanston Police Cmdr. Joseph Dugan said. After looking back at security tapes, they realized a male had driven off in the car on Dec. 29.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @noracshelly

Comments