Women’s Basketball: Ohio State wears down Northwestern, 94-87

Daily file photo by Katie Pach Ashley Deary guards a ball-handler. The senior guard became the Big Ten's all-time leader in steals but could not lift NU to a win Tuesday.





Northwestern got tantalizingly close. But it never got over the hump.

The Wildcats closed a 12-point halftime deficit to 2 midway through the third quarter, but No. 11 Ohio State (13-4, 3-0 Big Ten) did just enough to hold off NU (13-3, 2-1) in the final minutes to escape Welsh-Ryan Arena with a 94-87 win over the Cats on Tuesday night.

Guard Kelsey Mitchell led all scorers with 33 points despite leaving briefly in the second half after taking an elbow to the face. The Big Ten’s leading scorer was joined by four other Buckeyes in double figures. Senior forward Nia Coffey led the Cats with 22 points, freshman forward Abi Scheid added a career-high 20 and senior guard Christen Inman put up 20 of her own. Senior guard Ashley Deary dished out 14 assists and became the Big Ten’s all-time steals leader, but NU could not keep pace with Ohio State’s high-powered attack.

The offensive explosion was not surprising. The Buckeyes entered Tuesday ranked fifth in the country in scoring average at 88.5 points per game and put up 92 in their previous Big Ten game against Indiana. The Cats, for their part, scored 76 against Purdue on Saturday and have reached 80 on four occasions.

The shootout broke out early, as Ohio State went 10-of-18 on 3-pointers in the first half and the two teams combined to make 16 shots from beyond the arc in the opening 20 minutes. Mitchell alone scored 15 points before the break.

The Buckeyes built a seemingly comfortable 12-point advantage thanks to a 10-0 run in the final minute-plus of the first half, taking advantage of a handful of NU reserves. But the Cats emerged from the break with a 14-4 run to bring the score to 58-56.

But Ohio State countered every NU run, including a final one that brought the Cats within 3 with under a minute remaining. Despite numerous pushes from NU, the Buckeyes maintained control until the final buzzer.

A year ago, Ohio State’s trip to Evanston was one of the few bright spots for the Cats. Despite limping to an eventual 4-14 Big Ten record, the hosts pulled off an 86-82 upset over the No. 5 Buckeyes.

Tuesday’s loss commenced a grueling five-day stretch in which the Cats play their only two conference games against ranked opponents — the Buckeyes and No. 3 Maryland. With a loss in College Park on Saturday, NU will see its fast 2-0 Big Ten start become a middling 2-2 mark, and the Cats will have lost their chances to earn a standout win that would aid their NCAA Tournament resume.

