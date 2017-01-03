Police Blotter: Two rental vehicles stolen in separate incidents





A manager at U-Haul Moving and Storage, 2125 Dempster St., reported a vehicle stolen this weekend after a woman failed to return her rented truck last month, police said.

A woman rented a 2016 Ford cargo van at the U-Haul on Dec. 18 and was supposed to return the vehicle two days later, a manager told police, Evanston police Cmdr. Joseph Dugan said. After she had not returned it by Dec. 30, the manager called the number the woman provided, but was unable to reach her. Additionally, the address and identification she provided proved to be fake.

In a separate incident on Jan. 1, a man who had rented a 2017 Lincoln Continental from Enterprise Rent-a-Car said he parked the car outside Jewel-Osco, 1128 Chicago Ave., at 4 p.m. When he came out of the store a few minutes later, the car was gone, Dugan said. The man, 29, told police he had both sets of keys with him and had not left the car running.

iPhone stolen in south Evanston

A Hanover Park, Illinois, man reported an iPhone stolen in Evanston on Jan. 1.

The man had attempted to sell the iPhone on OfferUp, an app that allows users to sell and buy items, Dugan said. The 27-year-old had agreed to meet with a buyer for his phone in the 700 block of Seward St., Dugan said. When he arrived, the buyer, who was a male between 20 and 25 years-old, requested to see the phone before paying. When the 27-year-old handed him the phone, the buyer allegedly took off running.

The phone was valued at $700, Dugan said.

