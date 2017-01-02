Teen arrested in Election Day robbery





Police arrested a Chicago man at the end of December who allegedly robbed a polling place volunteer on Election Day, police said.

Just before 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 8, a 17-year-old who was volunteering at the polling site at the Levy Senior Center was approached by a 19-year-old Chicago man on a Divvy bike near the intersection of Oakton Street and Darrow Avenue, according to a news release.

The man allegedly said he was about to rob the teenager, then took him into a nearby alley. The man took the volunteer’s laptop, cell phone and bank cards. He also made the 17-year-old change the passwords on his electronic devices, according to the release.

The 17-year-old then contacted the police at the Levy Senior Center. Officers responding to the incident saw the 19-year-old in the 300 block of Asbury Avenue and chased him, but he escaped on foot after jumping off his Divvy bike.

He was arrested Dec. 22 by Chicago police in an unrelated incident and was charged with felony robbery and felony unlawful restraint.

